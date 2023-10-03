Riley Mulherin closed out September with her best effort in what has been a successful college career as Marywood University’s offensive leader.

Mulherin posted her first career hat trick and added an assist Sept. 30 in a 5-1 win over SUNY Canton.

The junior forward from Abington Heights landed on the Atlantic East Honor Roll for the second time this season after extending her goal-scoring streak to four games.

Mulherin has already earned two first-team, All-Atlantic East honors and been an All-District choice once. The Pacers’ reigning Offensive Player of the Year has 22 goals and 13 assists in 37 career games, including 29 starts.

Marywood is 3-5-1 this season. Mulherin has eight goals and two assists for 18 points, giving her more goals and points than any other two Pacers combined. She also has two of the team’s three game-winners.

There are other Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail graduates making significant contributions at Marywood this fall.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dariane Jones posted back-to-back hat tricks as part of a four-game, goal-scoring streak that started Marywood’s five-game win streak.

Jones was named Atlantic East Player of the Week Sept. 25 and followed it up by making the Atlantic East Honor Roll Oct. 2.

Marywood is 7-3 with help from two Lackawanna Trail graduates, sophomore midfielder Jones and junior forward Belle Coleman.

Jones is second on the team with 10 goals, tied for second with six assists and second with 26 points while starting all 10 games.

Coleman has come off the bench in eight games and contributed a goal and assist.

MEN’S SOCCER

Seth Blakiewicz, a sophomore defender from Abington Heights, has started two games and appeared in another for the 5-5 Pacers.