EXETER – Lackawanna Trail’s Gavin June shot 76 Oct. 3 in the District 2 Individual Golf Championships at Fox Hill Country Club to land his third straight state tournament trip.

June finished fifth to claim one of the six Class A spots in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships Oct. 16-17 on the Penn State University White Course.

Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner repeated as champion with a 3-under-par, 67.

Gavin Walsh, one of six Scranton Prep players to make it to the tournament, missed advancing by one shot, finishing seventh with a 77.

Ben Walsh had a 78 for Scranton Prep’s second-best score. Guy Rothery, Liam Ong and Ben Boyanoski shot 83s and T.J. Stott had an 84.

Lackawanna Trail’s other players in the event were Grady June (81), Lorenzo Domiano (83) and Brayden Jones (85).

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIER

Scranton Prep’s Gavin Walsh and Lackawanna Trail’s Grady June finished second and third in Class 2A in the Lackawanna League qualifier for the district tournament Sept. 18 at Elkview Country Club.

Riverside’s Michael Maslanka shot 76, one shot better than Gavin Walsh and two ahead of Grady June.

Boyanoski and Brayden Jones shot 81 while Gavin June and Ben Walsh had 82s.

TEAM PLAY

Scranton Prep qualified for the league’s Class 2A final and Lackawanna Trail was eliminated in the semifinals.

The Cavaliers won Lackawanna League Division 2, made up of the 15 Class 2A teams, with a 14-0 record. Scranton Prep then swept Elk Lake and Blue Ridge, 9-0, in back-to-back playoff matches to reach the Oct. 5 division final against Riverside.

The Scranton Prep-Riverside winner gets a shot at defending state champion Lake-Lehman in the Class 2A district team final.

Riverside followed up a 13-1 regular season by beating Lackawanna Trail, 5-4, in the semifinals. The Lions were 12-2 in the division, losing only to Scranton Prep and Riverside.

Lackawanna Trail made it to the division semifinals with a 9-0 shutout of Dunmore Sept. 25 at Scott Greens.

Cole Schirg won 5 and 3 in singles play. All three better-ball matches and four of the six singles points were decided before the eighth tee.