Scranton Prep is regarded among the state’s top small school football teams, but the Cavaliers pursuit of a division title took a serious hit in a loss to District 2’s most consistent big school power.

The Cavaliers were in the top 10 in the state in Class 3A following a 4-0 start and are still listed among the “Teams to Watch,” making them one of the top 16 in Pennsylvania, according to PennLive.com.

Scranton Prep is 5-1 overall and 2-1 for third place out of seven teams in Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 as of the start of October. The Cavaliers have made several lineup adjustments in recent weeks because of injuries, including losing starting quarterback Louis Paris.

All five wins were by at least 30 points and the only loss came, 31-27, to defending District 2 Class 5A champion Delaware Valley, the LFC Division 1 leader Sept. 23 at Dunmore High School.

Scranton Prep bounced back with a 37-3 win over Wallenpaupack.

Since the previous edition of the Abington Journal, the Cavaliers also routed Lake-Lehman, 49-6, and shut out Scranton, 34-0, in the divisional opener. They led 42-0 at halftime against Lake-Lehman and 28-0 at the break against Scranton.

On the season, Scranton Prep has outscored opponents, 185-17, in the first half.

The Cavaliers have scored 259 points, 43.2 per game, the most in District 2.