Clarks Summit’s Heidi Peoples won her record seventh Steamtown Marathon women’s title Oct. 8.

Peoples completed the 26.2-mile run from Forest City to downtown Scranton in 2:43:18, nearly 12 minutes faster than in her previous victory in 2019.

The 43-year-old was 11th overall out of 867 finishers.

Donald Bird, 34, from Clarks Summit and Tim Nowakowski, 37, from Factoryville, were also among the 41 runners who broke the three-hour mark.

Bird was 20th in 2:50.25. Nowakowski was 32nd in 2:57:03.

Kenneth Lynch Jr., 18, from Clarks Summit was 116th in 3:13:35.

Robert DeSisto Jr. from Mableton, Ga. won in 2:25:19.