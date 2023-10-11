Sean Rooney completed the 3.1-mile Valley View course in 17:04.9 Oct. 2 to post a 20-second victory in the Lackawanna League boys cross country cluster meet.

Rooney ran to a 20-second victory while leading the 66-runner field from six schools. He helped Abington Heights win four times while losing a one-point decision.

Valley View edged Abington Heights, 27-28.

Abington Heights got past Susquehanna, 27-30, while also defeating North Pocono, 22-37; Mountain View, 19-42; and Forest City, 17-46. The Comets are 14-3 on the season.

Scranton Prep is 11-3 in the Lackawanna League while Lackawanna Trail is 4-10.

The Scranton Prep girls were 6-8 as of Oct. 3 while Lackawanna Trail was 1-13.