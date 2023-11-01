Abington Heights started strong, moving in and out of the lead throughout the first half of the day before settling for a fifth-place finish in Class 3A boys during the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A Team Golf Championships Oct. 18 at Penn State.

Scranton Prep was part of a tighter day-long race in Class 2A where it used a strong finish to place third in the state.

The Lackawanna League’s two unbeaten divisional champions made it to the state tournament by winning District 2 titles at Elkview Country Club, then beating District 4 opponents in an Oct. 11 subregional at Williamsport Country Club.

State Class 3A

Peters Township shot a four-man team score of 4-under-par, 284 to take the title while La Salle College High also finished under par with a 286.

Unionville was third at 294, then State College beat Abington Heights out of fourth by one stroke, 301-302. Hershey was last in the six-team field with a 316.

Robert Munley had three birdies on his way to a 1-over, 73. Alec Hamilton and Cade Kelleher each shot 74s.

Luke Swank shot 81 in the format, which used the best four scores out of five.

State Class 2A

Scranton Prep shot 307 to finish just one shot behind second-place Belle Vernon.

Devon Prep won with a 301.

Ben Walsh and Guy Rothery shot 75 to lead the Cavaliers. Ben Boyanoski had a 77 and T.J. Stott shot 80.

Subregional Class 3A

Robby Lucas shot a 73 to lead Abington Heights to a 306-331 victory over District 4 champion Jersey Shore.

Hamilton added a 74 and Kelleher a 76.

Subregional Class 2A

Scranton Prep routed Warrior Run, 310-355.

Boyanoski led the team with a 75 and Ben Walsh shot 76.

District 2 Class 3A

GREENFIELD TWP. – Abington Heights needed a rally the second nine holes to avenge a three-stroke loss in last year’s final and defeat Crestwood, 317-325.

Crestwood’s Derek Johnson led the way with a 1-under-par, 71 in cool, windy conditions, but Abington Heights used depth to win its third title in five years.

“They really persevered,” Abington Heights coach Frank Summa said. “Conditions were a real factor today.

“They couldn’t get warm. They had no feeling in their hands for putting and the scores showed that.”

All five Comets still managed to finish with 82 or better and the team score was made up of players with 80 or better, matching Crestwood’s second-best score, an 80 by Tommy Biscotti.

Munley, who had played the previous six holes in even-par, led Abington Heights with a 78, even with a double bogey on 18.

Hamilton added a 79, one shot ahead of teammates Lucas and Luke Swank.

District Class 2A

GREENFIELD TWP. – Scranton Prep won its seventh title in eight years when it knocked out defending state champion Lake-Lehman, 318-326.

Ben Walsh matched Lake-Lehman’s Cael Ropietski, a returning individual state medalist and team state champion, for the best score in the match with a 76.

Boyanoski equaled Ropietski’s 36 on the back nine while adding a 77 for the Cavaliers.

Gavin Walsh and Rothery completed Scranton Prep’s score with an 82 and 83.