Lackawanna Trail senior Gavin June used a strong second day to finish among seven state medalists from District 2 during the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual Golf Championships Oct. 16-17 at Penn State.

Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner won the title, leading the district to the top four finishers at the tournament.

Werner shot 68-70 for 6-under-par, 138.

Lake-Lehman teammates Cael Ropietski and Michael Lugiano tied for second two strokes back.

Riverside’s Michael Maslanka shot 74-70—144 to tie for fourth place.

June tied Lugiano for the day’s second-best round, behind Ropietski, rallying for a medal with 76-69—145.

June played the first six holes in 2-under, the next six in 1-over, then used birdies on 13 and 15 to get to 3-under for the day.

Anna Zapletalova earned a medal in her first season at Wyoming Seminary, finishing alone in fourth place in Class 2A girls by shooting 73-74—147.

Class 3A

Alec Hamilton from Abington Heights finished 37th out of 72 players with a 36-hole total of 151.

The top 17 Class 3A boys all broke par on the Blue Course.

Cade Kelleher from Abington Heights tied for 59th with 159.

Four-time District 2 champion Gwen Powell from North Pocono tied for second place in Class 3A girls.

Playing on her future college course, Powell shot 74-71 for a 1-over, 145, but could not catch Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Rhianna Gooneratne after an opening 67.