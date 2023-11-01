Lilia Calvert became the school’s single-season recordholder for goals and points along the way while the Abington Heights girls were producing the only perfect 2023 regular season by any of 72 boys and girls soccer teams in District 2.

Abington Heights teams won both Lackawanna League Division 1 titles and earned top seeds for their district and subregional tournaments.

Calvert set her records Oct. 14 in a 4-1, non-league win over Williamsport. Her first goal of the game broke the points record and her second of the game, and 40th of the season, gave her another record.

The Comets went 10-0 to win the division.

Abington Heights is the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A tournament where it pounded Tunkhannock, 10-1, in the Oct. 31 quarterfinals to improve to 18-0 overall.

No opponent has come closer than three goals against the Abington Heights girls, who have outscored opponents by a total of 125-13.

The Abington Heights boys won Division 1 at 12-2 by one game over Scranton Prep and North Pocono, which each finished 11-3.

The Comets had five shutouts in a row at one point in a nine-game winning streak that culminated in a 4-3, double-overtime win over Scranton Prep Oct. 13. They had a bye in the quarterfinal when the District 2-4 Class 4A Subregional opened Oct. 30.

Scranton Prep earned the top seed in District 2 Class 2A boys with a 14-3 overall record in the regular season. The Cavaliers then opened the playoffs with an 8-1 romp over Western Wayne.

The Scranton Prep girls defeated Lake-Lehman, 2-1, in overtime in the quarterfinals to reach the District 2 Class 2A semifinals at top-seeded Holy Redeemer.

The District 2 finals are scheduled for Nov. 3 for the boys and Nov. 4 for the girls on the home fields of the higher seeds.