Stiles, Sykes post playoff hat tricks

Kohen Stiles accounted for five straight goals Nov. 3 when Abington Heights repeated as District 2-4 Class 4A Subregional boys soccer champion with a 7-0 rout of Wyoming Valley West.

Stiles had a hat trick and two assists in the home-field rout by the Lackawanna League Division 1 champions and the tournament’s top seed.

Phil Sykes opened the scoring on a penalty shot 16:28 into the game.

Stiles made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal at 24:13, then alternated assists and goals. He set up Michael Hiller to make it 3-0 with 12:48 still remaining in the first half.

The lead grew to 5-0 when Stiles scored on an Enzo Capozzi assist 5:04 after halftime, then set up a Joey Pivirotto goal 2:36 later.

Stiles made it 6-0 off a Michael Maldonado assist with 15:40 left.

Jack Leuthe scored the last goal, assisted by Billy Johnson.

Abington Heights did not allow a corner kick and outshot Wyoming Valley West, 21-6.

Nick Slusser needed just one save for the shutout.

Abington Heights 5, Williamsport 1

Sykes scored the game’s first three goals Nov. 1 as Abington Heights followed up a quarterfinal bye with the semifinal victory over District 4’s Williamsport.

Stiles assisted Sykes on both first-half goals, then added a goal in the second half.

Joey Pivorotto scored the last goal.

Downingtown East 2, Abington Heights 0

CLARKS SUMMIT – Abington Heights remained within striking distance most of the way while Downingtown East dominated possession and the scoring chances in the Nov. 7 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state Class 4A tournament opener.

The game was scoreless into the last 11 minutes despite a 16-2 Downingtown East lead in shots.

The second goal was scored on a penalty kick with three seconds left.