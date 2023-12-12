Brandon Scott scored 31 points, including the game-winning layup in the final second, Dec. 2 when Keystone College defeated Wilson, 86-85, for the first win of Andrew Kettel’s college coaching career.

Jack Anderson added 18 points for the Giants, who had lost their first six games.

Keystone is 1-1 in the United East and 1-7 through Dec. 5, including two losses against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 teams. They fell at Binghamton University 104-50 and at nationally ranked James Madison 130-59.

Anderson, a 6-foot-4 junior guard who was the Colonial States Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year in the 2021-22 season, went over 1,000 points for his career early in the season. He is averaging better than 19 points and hitting better than 40 percent from 3-point range for his career.

Kettel, from Clarks Green, moved to Keystone in the offseason following a successful run as a high school coach at Scranton Prep and, previously, Lackawanna Trail.

Clarks Summit University has dropped five straight to fall to 1-2 in the United East and 1-7 overall.

The Defenders have suffered five of their losses by seven or fewer points.

Hunter Plantz, a 6-5 senior from Abington Heights, is averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Anyah Ortiz and Tunkhannock graduate Makayla Sigafoos posted double-doubles Dec. 5 when host Keystone broke a five-game losing streak by defeating winless Valley Forge, 68-60.

Ortiz had 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Riley Berry added 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. The double-double was the first of the career for Sigafoos, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Giants are 1-2 in the United East and 2-5 overall.

Clarks Summit (0-3 and 1-8) has lost six straight.

WRESTLING

Keystone won its last two matches at the Electric City Duals where it went 2-3 to make it 2-4 on the season.