Mackenzie Schirg scored 26 points Dec. 4 when Lackawanna Trail improved to 2-0 in girls basketball with a 55-44, non-league victory over visiting Mid Valley.

The Lady Lions outscored the Spartanettes over each of the first three quarters to gradually build an 11-point lead.

Gretchen Rejrat added 12 points in the win.

Schrig, Rejrat, Sami Duffy and Cloe Van Fleet are all back from last season’s team, which finished at .500 overall.

Lackawanna Trail girls 61, Lakeland 31

Rejrat scored 24 points to lead Lackawanna Trail to a home-court rout in the season opener Dec. 1.

Duffy scored all 14 of her points and Rejrat added 12 in the first half as the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Chiefs 19-7 in each quarter to build a 38-14 lead.

Schirg finished with 12 points.

Scranton Prep girls 55, Berwick 19

Returning all-stater Maya Jenkins had six of the 11 baskets from 3-point range that Scranton Prep used to pound host Berwick in a Dec. 2 season opener.

Jenkins finished with 24 points.

Jenna Hillebrand added three 3-pointers and 13 points.

Bella Dennebaum chipped in with nine points.

All three are back from when Scranton Prep posted its sixth straight unbeaten Lackawanna League Division 1 season, captured the District 2 Class 4A title and reached the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state semifinals where a 24-3 season ended in a loss to state champion Lansdale Catholic.

Claire McGrath, an all-star guard for her defensive and all-around play, also returns for the Classics while Ashlyn Moore and Jayna McIntyre also were contributors in the team’s deep rotation.

Wyoming Seminary boys 54, Lackawanna Trail 29

Jake Antolick, the team’s leading scorer a year ago, had 24 of Lackawanna Trail’s 29 points in the Dec. 2 road loss to open the season.

The Lions are coming off two straight winless seasons.