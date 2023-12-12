SCRANTON – Abington Heights returns four starters, each with a double-figures scoring average a year ago, from a team that won a District 2 Class 5A championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.

Seniors Mason Fedor, Ryan Nealon and Will Marion all return from a 23-5 team that had its season ended by eventual state champion Imhotep Charter. Junior Robby Lucas is the other returning starter.

Fedor, a force on the inside, posted a series of double-doubles last season. Nealon is one of District 2’s top 3-point shooting threats. Marion is among the top playmakers.

“We have a tremendous nucleus of players,” coach Ken Bianchi said during an interview at the Coaches vs. Cancer Media Day Nov. 26 at Riverfront Sports. “We have four starters back and a couple guys off the bench back. We’re hoping we stay healthy.

“We put together a very competitive schedule, so we’re hoping that gets us ready for the league, the district and possibly the states.”

The Comets are loaded with scoring options, including Jordan Shaffer, who established himself as another 3-point threat as a freshman. Seniors Lincoln Anderson and Gene Curtin also picked up some valuable experience.

“We’re going to have to share the ball,” Bianchi said. “When we don’t share the ball, we get in trouble. If we play together and we play defense and get some points in the paint, I think we’ll be alright.”

Although they bounced back with four straight district and state playoff wins, the Comets slipped late in the regular season and lost a playoff game to Valley View for the Lackawanna League Division 1 title after the two teams went 11-2 in the league and finished tied for first.

“We haven’t been able to win our own league, so one step at a time,” Bianchi said.

The first step was not scheduled until Dec. 9 when Abington Heights was set to open at Emmaus in non-league play. The Comets are the last of District 2’s 39 boys teams to play their season opener.