Jason Casper won the maximum four events in each meet as the Abington Heights boys swimming team began the Lackawanna League season by winning its first three meets, each by at least 91 points.

Gianna Vachino won 11 of the possible 12 events in December for the girls’ team, which also easily reached 3-0.

Abington Heights and Scranton Prep went 3-0 in both boys and girls swimming in December to head into the New Year in a tie for the league lead, going into their Jan. 3 showdown at Abington Heights.

Both Delaware Valley teams were 2-0 at that point while every other Lackawanna League team has at least one loss. Delaware Valley visits Abington Heights Jan. 31.

Casper posted his six individual wins in five different events, was part of the 200 medley relay each time and also was on one of the freestyle relay teams.

Vachino also had six individual wins, competing in four different events. She also was part of 200 freestyle relay wins in all three meets and 200 medley relay wins twice.

Abington Heights boys 134, Dunmore 36

Casper was the only swimmer with four wins in the Dec. 7 opener against a Dunmore team, which also includes swimmers from Holy Cross.

Geoff Stanton and Derek Williams each won one individual event and were part of the Comets sweeping the three relays by winning twice.

Jackson Wentz won individually and on a relay. Geoff Brock was on two winning relays.

Alec Alspaugh and diver Ethan Horutz had the other individual wins.

Jake Kelly, Jack Shoemaker and Preston Baker were the other relay winners.

Abington Heights girls 119, Dunmore 45

Ella Bannon and Vachino each won four times in the opener.

Audra Wimmer and Alaina Kelly won an individual event and were on the two 200 relays with Bannon and Vachino.

Anna Flowers and diver Veronica Matthies had the other wins.

Abington Heights boys 135, Scranton 44

Williams, Casper and Wentz were part of the opening 200 medley relay win Dec 13 and all went on to post four wins for Abington Heights against Scranton.

Brock was also on that team and added another relay victory. Preston Baker was also on two relay wins.

Kevin Farrelly and Hortuz also had wins.

Baker, Kelly and Judah Donnelly were the other winning relay team members.

Abington Heights girls 119, Scranton 45

Vachino’s four wins led the way as Abington Heights swept the 11 swimming events on a day when there were no diving entries.

Wimmer and Flowers each won an individual event and were in on two relay victories along with Bannon.

Sunny Lynch and Ava Kochmer had individual and relay wins.

Sydney Moyle and Alaina Kelly won individual events while Kailey Rillstone and Mirey Hirtz were part of relay wins.

Abington Heights boys 128, Wallenpaupack 40

Casper was joined by a trio of three-event winners in the Dec. 21 romp.

Brock had two individual wins among his three victories while Williams and Wentz had one each.

Baker was on two winning relays.

Farrelly and Horutz had wins and Donnelly, Kelly and Orion Grose were the other relay winners.

Abington Heights girls 114, Wallenpaupack 61

Vacchino, with two individual victories, and Flowers, with one, each contributed three total wins for Abington Heights against Wallenpaupack.

Zoee Stuckey also won two individual events while Wimmer was on two winning relays.

Catalina Matthies, Kochmer and diver Veronica Matthies also won while Bannon and Moyle were on first-place relay teams.