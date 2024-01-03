Lackawanna Trail established itself as a possible contender for two girls basketball titles while going 5-2 in December non-league play.

The Lady Lions are the only one out of six District 2 Class 2A teams to bring a winning record into the New Year. With that, they currently lead the ratings race for the top seed in the playoffs, which will include all of the Class 2A teams.

Lackawanna Trail won its first four, but did lose to one of the Class 2A teams, Old Forge, in its most recent outing.

The Lady Lions enter Lackawanna League Division 4 play the first week of January as one of three teams with winning non-league records.

Elk Lake (7-1), Lackawanna Trail and District 2-11 Class A Subregional playoff race leader Mountain View (5-3) all appear to be ready to contend in the division along with three-time defending champion Montrose (2-4).

Mackenzie Schirg and Gretchen Rejrat maintained their status among Division 4’s top players, each averaging close to 15 points per game.

The Lady Lions beat visiting Wyoming Area 41-22 Dec. 11 and then Holy Cross 44-38 in the first of four straight road games to end the month.

After losing to Dallas 49-35, Lackawanna Trail defeated Delaware Valley 46-34, then fell to Old Forge 66-48.