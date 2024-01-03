Abington Heights accepted challenges and sought out competition in a demanding December schedule that the Comets conquered by winning all eight games.

The Comets went into their Jan. 2 Lackawanna League Division 1 opener against Lynett Memorial Tournament champion Scranton with the district’s best record at 8-0. They are one of three unbeatens in the district as of the New Year, joining division rival Valley View and Riverside.

Abington Heights got to 8-0 by winning twice in western Pennsylvania at the Central Valley Roundball Holiday Classic.

Throughout the month, they consistently spread the scoring among the five starters with each producing in double figures.

In addition to those two District 7 (suburban Pittsburgh) opponents, the Comets also topped two teams from District 11 and one from District 4 while playing just three games against opponents from closer to home.

Abington Heights 57, Chartiers Valley 53

Mason Fedor scored a game-high 18 points Dec. 29 in the second of two games they played at the Central Valley event.

Jordan Shaffer made three 3-pointers while adding 11 points.

Ryan Nealon scored 10 points, Will Marion eight and Robby Lucas seven.

Abington Heights 61, Aliquippa 50

Jordan Shaffer drained six 3-pointers while scoring 18 points Dec. 28 in the win over Pittsburgh-area power Aliquippa in the first Central Valley game.

Marion went 6-for-6 from the line while adding 13 points.

Nealon and Lucas also scored in double figures with 12 and 10 points while Fedor added eight.

The loss was just the second of the season for the Quips, a state finalist last season.

Non-league recap

Abington Heights was the last team in District 2 to begin its season.

The Comets defeated Emmaus (63-58) and followed that up with victories over Shamokin (78-46), Nanticoke (67-20), Wyoming Valley West (60-55), Tunkhannock (75-34) and Executive Education Academy Charter School, 47-31.

Nealon went 10-for-10 from the line while scoring 18 points against Executive Education.

The Comets blitzed Tunkhannock with 32 first-quarter points.

Lucas and Fedor scored 15 points each while Marion added 14 when Abington Heights fought off a surprising challenge from Wyoming Valley West.

Marion had 19 first-half points when the Comets raced out to a 44-11 laed on Nanticoke.

Marion had 23 points against Shamokin.

Abington Heights, who made 10 shots from 3-point range in the game, trailed into the final two minutes of the opener against Emmaus.

Fedor led the opening win with 16 points. Nealon made three 3-pointers while adding 15 and Shaffer got all 12 of his points on four 3-pointers.