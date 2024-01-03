Fall sports success at Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail translated to all-state selections for top athletes at the two schools.

Abington Heights landed players on all-state teams in girls soccer, boys soccer and field hockey.

Lackawanna Trail had athletes named all-state in football and field hockey.

BOYS SOCCER

Kohen Stiles from Abington Heights was selected all-state at forward by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

FIELD HOCKEY

All-time Abington Heights scoring leader Madison Zalewski and four players from Lackawanna Trail’s state finalist team were among the first-team selections on the team named by the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Despite not having a freshman season because of COVID, Zalewski finished her career as the Abington Heights record-holder for goals and points in a season and career.

Zalewski, an Old Dominion University commit, moved up from second team last season to first time this season when her 41 goals ranked 16th in the nation, according to the website topofthecircle.com. She also had 13 assists for 96 points, raising her career totals to 67 goals and 28 assists.

Lena Ryon repeated on the first team in Class A where she was joined by teammates Tea Burns, Nora Evans and Lauren Fahey.

Marygrace Sabatini, who the national field hockey and lacrosse website listed as third in the country with 32 assists, made the second team in Class 3A for Abington Heights. She set the school record and led the state in assists.

Greta Krimmel and Teagan Vokes from Lackawanna Trail made the second team in Class A.

Peyton Pallman from Abington Heights received honorable mention along with Megan Fahey from Lackawanna Trail.

FOOTBALL

Pennsylvania Sports Writers named three Lackawanna Trail players to their Class A all-state team.

Running back Lukas Gumble, defensive back Max Kimmel and offensive lineman Cooper Patterson represented the team that produced the first perfect regular season in school history.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lilia Calvert set school records for goals (65) and points (151) as one of the nation’s highest-scoring sophomores on the way to making the PSCA Class 3A team after leading Abington Heights to the first three state tournament wins in school history.