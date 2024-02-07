Andrew Kettel started northeastern Pennsylvania’s venture into Coaches vs. Cancer activities during his time as head coach at Lackawanna Trail.

As Scranton Prep coach, Kettel expanded that effort throughout District 2, building a program that was nationally recognized for the scope of its annual fundraising activities.

Now, in his first season as a college coach, Kettel has brought the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative to the Keystone College-Clarks Summit University men’s basketball rivalry. Keystone hosted the event at the Gambal Athletic Center Jan. 24.

The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The initiative is designed to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through fundraising activities and advocacy programs. T-shirt sales and basket raffles were part of the fundraising efforts.

Keystone completed a season sweep of its United East Skye Division rival, posting a 78-71 victory behind 27 points and six rebounds by Jack Anderson.

The game was tied until the Giants scored the last eight points, beginning with a DaShaun Johnson 3-pointer with 36 seconds left.

Johnson added 20 points and four rebounds in the win while Kamdyn Ayers had 10 points and seven assists.

Juan Izquierdo led Clarks Summit with nine points and also grabbed six rebounds. Kelvin Chest, Ashton West and Courtenay Houston each added nine points.

The Giants trailed by seven points before outscoring the Defenders 41-27 in the second half.