Abington Journal

Abington Heights won all five crossover games against Division 2 girls basketball opponents and swept four games against the two teams below it in the Division 1 standings.

The Lady Comets went 9-4 in the Lackawanna League, finishing third in Division 1 behind District 2 Class 4A and 5A champions Scranton Prep and Scranton.

Scranton completed a three-game sweep of Abington Heights with a win in the district final, sending the Lady Comets into the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament with an 18-7 overall record.

Abington Heights lost to visiting Scranton 49-38 Feb. 6. The Lady Comets won their final two regular-season games, 43-36 at home over Wallenpaupack, then 79-25 at West Scranton.

Madison Zalewski scored 20 points in the loss.

Maggie Coleman led the wins, hitting four 3-pointers while scoring 15 points and following that up with five 3-pointers and 20 points against West Scranton.

Abington Heights pushed the winning streak to four games with two playoff victories before losing in the final.