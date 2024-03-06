MOOSIC – Abington Heights will build its baseball season around what could be District 2’s most imposing 1-2 pitching punch.

Scott Lenahan returns after being the workhorse and the most effective pitcher on an Abington Heights team that went 12-7 a year ago, including 10-4 for second place out of eight teams in Lackawanna League Division 1.

Nick Bradley, an early commit to Auburn University, is also back after being limited to two innings last season as a freshman.

“We have Lenahan and Bradley coming back at the top of the rotation,” Comets coach Bill Zalewski said at the second annual Bill Howerton Baseball and Softball Media Day at PNC Field. “They’re both healthy coming into the season.”

Zalewski will need to rebuild the pitching staff behind Lenahan and Bradley.

“You always want to be deep with pitching,” Zalewski said. “We lost five senior pitchers last year, so that’s something we have in the back of our mind, but we have a lot of talented young arms that we’re hoping can fill those roles.”

Otherwise, the Comets will put out a lineup with plenty of experience.

“We have a lot of returning starters coming back, so we’re excited,” Zalewski said.

Senior Mark Nazar is back after tying for the 2023 team lead in RBI (17) and doubles (five). He was second on the team in batting average (.393) and runs scored (16).

Outfielder Tate Pentasuglio led the team in runs scored with 18 by hitting .326 and stealing seven bases, second most on the team.

Middle infielders Reese Zalewski and Lincoln Anderson return along with right fielder Thomas LaCoe.

Lenahan struck out 54 and walked just 10 while posting a 2.09 earned run average in 47 innings pitched.

Bradley batted .283 with five doubles as a regular in the lineup while waiting to pitch more this season.