The Abington Heights and Scranton Prep boys and girls lacrosse teams combined to go 10-0 in March, before the Abington Heights boys added another victory April 1 to continue the impressive starts.

BOYS

Gavin Anders scored seven goals April 1 when Abington Heights defeated Tunkhannock 17-3 in a Wyoming Valley Conference game.

The game was the home opener for the Comets, who are 3-0, all in conference play.

Abington Heights built a 10-1 halftime lead.

Evan Davis added three goals and three assists.

Rodman Azar, Gavin Lindsay and Logan Fedor each added two goals. Azar had two assists while Lindsay and Fedor had one each.

Austin Boersma had two assists. Anders had one.

The Comets won their first two games on the road, beating Wyoming Area 14-6 March 25 and Lakeland 13-1 March 29.

Boersma and Anders scored five goals each against Wyoming Area. Boersma had two assists and Anders one.

Lindsay had two goals and two assists and eight players, including Justin Wince, who had two assists, were involved in the scoring.

Evan Davis scored four times against Lakeland while Anders, Azar and Lindsay had three goals each. Anders had three assists, Azar had two and Lindsay was one of three players with one assist.

Scranton Prep is 4-0 to match Crestwood and Wyoming Seminary with the best overall record in District 2.

The Cavaliers are 2-0 in the WVC with a 16-3 romp over North Pocono March 25 and a 22-0 shutout of Holy Redeemer March 27, both at home.

Quinn Lynett, who had two assists, and Finn Kane scored four goals each against North Pocono.

Mackey Lynett, Kane and Brady Holmes each had three goals and 13 Cavaliers scored against Holy Redeemer. Liam Barrett had four assists.

Scranton Prep opened with an 11-9 win at Selinsgrove and then defeated Pleasant Valley 11-8 for the first of three victories in four days.

Brady Holmes had six goals and two assists in the opener.

GIRLS

Isabella DeRiggi scored five goals March 28 when Abington Heights defeated Wyoming Area 13-3 in a meeting of 2023 District 2 semifinalists.

Kiera Crowell added four goals and two assists while Allison Rothenberger had three goals and an assist.

Abington Heights won its opener 16-2 at Delaware Valley and joins Scranton Prep, Wyoming Seminary and Dallas at 2-0 overall.

Scranton Prep opened with a 14-8 win at Selinsgrove, then began WVC play March 26 with a 15-6 victory over visiting North Pocono.