Members of the Abington Heights track team pose at a celebration for their 100th straight win. From left, are track coach Carly Danosky, Anna Pucilowski, Reese Morgan, Marygrace Sabatini, and Emma Horsley.

CLARKS SUMMIT – The Abington Heights girls track and field program reached its 100th straight dual meet victory, extending a streak that began in 2006, then celebrated with those who started and continued a run of success that is approaching two full decades.

Parents and fans made it to the gym after the team returned home from its April 16 victory over Scranton Prep and many of those most prominent contributors along the way, who were unable to be in attendance, recorded congratulatory messages that were shared in a video presentation.

“Anyone that’s been a part of the track and field program here at Abington Heights these past 16 years will tell you that they kind of have a love-hate relationship with this thing called ‘The Streak’,” coach Frank Passetti said while addressing the crowd. “ … Every season begins with the girls carrying the burden of keeping this streak alive. No one wants to be the team that causes that streak to come to an end.

“It’s an honor to be a part of, but at the same time, it’s a heavy burden to carry.”

Of the 18 events in track and field, 14 of the Abington Heights school records have been set during the duration of the streak.

Among those who appeared in the video presentation were: Gianna Sabatini, an 800-meter state medalist in 2022; Brittney (Martin) Diflorio, an 800-meter state medalist in 2010 who holds the school record in that event and the 3200 relay; Anna Scoblick, a state medalist high jumper in 2022; Krista Matsko, a 2010 graduate who holds records in the 300 hurdles and 1600 relay and was a two-time state medalist; Katie Dammer, a five-time state medalist and record holder in the 1600.

“My favorite memories are all part of team wins,” Dammer said.

Passetti, who started coaching the team in 2005 and returned to the position after Mike Ludka led the Comets from 2015-2020, traced the success to a commitment to start indoor track in 2006.

“I cannot thank the school board enough for the decision to start indoor track so many years ago,” he said. “ … These 100 wins were preceded by years of 6 a.m. departures for indoor track meets. The streak is punctuated with long, hard days at places like the New York City Armory and various colleges up and down the East Coast.”

Seeking competition in dozens of outdoor invitationals between the dual meets that extended the streak is another ongoing part of the process.

Along with Passetti and athletic director Enrico Mastroianni, the speeches inside the gym includes comments from current team member Marygrace Sabatini, coach and former team member Carly Danoski and 2010 state 200-meter champion Jordan (Hoyt) Calvey.

Hoyt spoke about the pride she took in following up her 200-meter gold medal and 100-meter silver medal by joining Matsko, Martin and Nicole Smith to medal as a team in the 1600 relay.