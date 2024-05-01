Abington Heights and Scranton Prep are two of the three teams battling for second place in the Wyoming Valley Conference after each suffered its only conference loss to unbeaten WVC leader Crestwood.

The two Lackawanna County rivals, who are also jockeying for position with Wyoming Seminary, will meet May 8 at Scranton Prep.

Heading into the final day of April, Scranton Prep was 8-1 in the WVC and 10-1 overall. The Classics ranked third of 12 teams in District 2 Class 2A and were headed to the eight-team playoffs, along with Abington Heights and others.

Abington Heights was 10-1 in the WVC and 10-2 overall. It ranked fourth in the district seeding race.

The Comets began the season with six straight wins before falling to Crestwood 9-8.

Crestwood defeated Scranton Prep 12-7.