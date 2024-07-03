Pictured are Camilla Rinaldi and Stephen Butler, champions; and John Weiss, tournament director.

A total of 24 players participated in Saturday’s Blind Draw Mixed Doubles tournament at Scranton Tennis Club, with Stephen Butler and Camilla Rinaldi defeating John Lucas and Chris Lange 5-3 in the final.

In semifinal action Butler and Lucas eliminated John Sinclair and Jodi Manello 5-2, while Lucas and Lange ousted Phil Mercurio and Sandhya Desai 5-2.

Butler, Lucas, and Sinclair were the top finishers in their round robin groups, with Mercurio the best second-place finisher. Among the women Desai, Manello, and Rinaldi each scored the best in their round robin group, with Lange as the best second-place finisher.

The club’s biggest event, the Lackawanna County Open tennis tournament, will take place this year on July 11-14. It features singles and doubles in A and B Divisions.

To get an entry blank, please send a request to scranton.tennisgeneral@gmail.com.