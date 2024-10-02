Scranton Prep and Abington Heights finished 1-2 in Lackawanna League Division 1 golf, then each advanced to the finals of the league’s playoffs to determine participants in the District 2 championship matches.

The Cavaliers went 12-0 while competing in Division 1 as the only Class 2A team. The rest of the division is made up of Class 3A teams.

The Comets placed second in the division with a 10-2 record, losing only to the Cavaliers, and landing the top seed for the Class 3A playoffs.

Abington Heights then defeated Delaware Valley, 151-178, Sept. 26 in the league semifinals. The Comets will face Honesdale Oct. 2 at Elkview Country Club.

Scranton Prep defeated Blue Ridge, 155-182, in the Sept. 25 Class 2A quarterfinals, then downed Lakeland, 144-199, in the semifinals two days later.

Lackawanna Trail tied for first with Riverside in Division 2 with 14-1 records during the regular season.

The Lions defeated Western Wayne, 143-153, in the quarterfinals and tied with Riverside, 139-139, only to lose on a tiebreaker in the semifinals.

Riverside and Scranton Prep were scheduled to meet for the right to face Wyoming Seminary in the district final.

The Abington Heights-Honesdale winner will play Pittston Area for in the district Class 3A final.

The league season for Abington Heights included a record-setting performance by Robby Lucas.

Lucas shot 7-under-par, 29 on the front nine at Glen Oak Country Club during a 145-172 win over Honesdale. Lucas had two eagles, three birdies and four pars.