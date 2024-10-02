Abington Heights and its top runner, Anna Pucilowski, posted decisive victories Sept. 26 when the Comets faced their most important meet of the season to date on their home course.

Pucilowski won by more than 90 seconds by completing the 3.1-mile course at the Abington Heights Middle School in 19:18.6.

Abington Heights beat every opponent in the only meet of the season in which teams face five other schools.

The Comets won a meeting of unbeatens, 20-35, over Valley View and also beat Mountain View (15-46), Susquehanna (15-48), North Pocono (16-44) and Forest City (16-47).

Calli Gilboy, Marley Gilboy and Reese Morgan finished third, fourth and fifth out of 45 runners.

Kenadi Lotz was ninth.

Abington Heights is 14-0 and tied for first with Wallenpaupack.

Half of the wins by the Comets have come by the maximum, 15-50 score. The Valley View meet was the closest of the season to date.

Scranton Prep is 9-5.

Lackawanna Trail is 3-11.