Brianna Moffatt and Liz George posted two of the best three Class 3A individual scores Sept. 24 at Honesdale Golf Club to lead Abington Heights to a title in the District 2 Girls Team Golf Championships.

Abington Heights avenged two losses in head-to-head competition with North Pocono by posting a 14-stroke victory over the Lady Trojans as the first titles of the school year were being decided in District 2 sports.

North Pocono’s Lyla Jones was Class 3A medalist with a 79, but she was the only one from her team to break 100.

Moffatt shot 84 and George shot 87. They got support from a 98 by Kate Peters to outscore North Pocono, 269-283.

Hazleton Area, another team which had defeated Abington Heights earlier in the season, was last in the three-team field with a 294.

Abington Heights went 9-5 in matches with its other two losses coming to Class 2A champion Tunkhannock.

The district title sends the Comets into the Oct. 10 Subregional at Fox Hill Country Club against District 4 champion Jerey Shore. That match determines a berth in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships Oct. 23 at the Penn State Blue Course.

The successful season included an individual school record being set during a 126-150 win in one of the team’s matches against Hazleton Area. George shot an even-par, 36 on the front nine at Glen Oak Country Club, the best score ever by an Abington Heights girl on the home course.

Hallie Brown’s 75 allowed Tunkhannock to defeat Scranton Prep 253-278 and lead a six-team field in District 2 Class 2A.

Those two were well ahead of the rest of the pack. Riverside shot 323, followed by Holy Cross with 345, Old Forge 347 and Elk Lake 366.

Chloe Lynch led Scranton Prep with an 89. Zoe Galko added a 92 and Sophia Galko a 97.