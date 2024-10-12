The Abington Heights and Scranton Prep boys golf teams are headed back to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships.

The Comets and Cavaliers left no doubt with decisive victories in subregional championship matches Thursday at Fox Hill Country Club.

Abington Heights won in Class 3A boys, Scranton Prep won in Class 2A boys and Abington Heights fell short in Class 3A girls in the District 2-4 Subregional matches needed to determine spots in the six-team fields at the Oct. 23 state championships.

All of the participating teams had previously won district titles.

Robby Lucas led the way as Abington Heights routed Athens 318-357 in the Class 3A boys match.

Lucas, who later that night was named Homecoming king during ceremonies at the football game, shot an even-par, 35 on the front nine. He finished 3-over-par for the day.

The Comets, who were fifth in the state a year ago, got a 77 from Robert Munley, who had the team’s best back nine score with a 38.

Cade Kelleher added an 80 and Luke Swank an 87 in the format, which uses the best four scores out of five players. Robert Bingham shot a 90.

Athens was led by Dylan Saxon with an 80. Eli Hicks shot 90, Ty Owen 91, Brady Darrow 96 and Brooke Lyon 104.

Scranton Prep also won by 39 strokes, rolling over Mifflinburg 324-363 in Class 2A boys.

Brendan Bell led the way with a 76, breaking 40 on both sides when no other player in the match was able to do it once.

Ben Walsh had a pair of 40s for 80. Ben Boyanoski shot 40 on the back for an 83 and Cole Powell had 40 on the front for an 85. Jack Pavuk also posted an 85, which was the best score any Mifflinburg player could manage.

The Cavaliers placed third in the state last season.

Kamden Eicher had the 85 for Mifflinburg. Cub Dietrich shot 86, Wilson Abram 89, Addison Norton 103 and Remmington Noll 106.

Jersey Shore topped Abington Heights 278-287 in Class 3A girls.

Girls golf uses the top three scores. The Comets would have had the better score if four were used.

Cailyn Schall’s 79 proved to be the difference.

Mifflinburg also used a 96 by Kylie Schall and a 103 by Hannah Heaton. Gracelyn Harsanyi shot 114.

The Abington Heights score came from 94s by Kate Peters and Liz George and a 99 by Brianna Moffatt. Margot Grad shot 107 and Grace Bennett had a 129.

Abington Heights will play on the Penn State White Course at the state tournament while Scranton Prep plays on the Blue Course.

The majority of the players for the two schools in the team tournament will have already competed in the 36-hole individual championships Oct. 21-22.