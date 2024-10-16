Nicholas Costello, a 29-year-old from Laramie, Wyo., won Sunday’s 27th annual Steamtown Marathon.

Costello finished the 26.2-mile, Forest City-to-Scranton course in 2:21:16. He kept up a steady 5:24/mile pace, running the first half of the course in 1:10:24 and the more-demanding second half in 1:10:52 for the eighth-fastest time in race history.

A total of 901 runners completed the course.

Abigail Corrigan, a 25-year-old from Carbondale, was the women’s winner, placing 15th overall in 2:40:39.

Bryce Sokoloski, 19, from Archbald, was the top Lackawanna County finisher, placing 10th in 2:36:22.

Timothy Van Storch, 31, from Clarks Summit, was the first runner from the Abingtons to reach the finish line. He was 22nd in 2:50:45.

Former women’s champion Heidi Peoples, 44, from Clarks Summit, was the third female finish and 26th overall in 2:51:15.

Among the other top finishers from the Abingtons: Tim Nowakowski, 38M, Factoryville, 36th, 2:53:37; Zachary Stec, 24M, Dalton, 48th, 2:57:26; Jennifer Perry, 44F, Dalton, 105th, 3:10:45; Brendan Dwyer, 43M, Dalton, 113th, 3:12:40; Marty McAndrew, 37M, Dalton, 158th, 3:21:05; Taryn McAndrew, 38F, Dalton, 175th, 3:24:20; Ashleigh Clarke, 25F, Factoryville, 178th, 3:24:53; Robert Damiano, 47M, Nicholson, 181st, 3:25:20; Kathleen Staffaroni, 37F, Factoryville, 208th, 3:28:27.

Perry won the Female 40-44 Division and the Female Masters Division for all runners 40 and over.

Marty McAndrew won the Iron Horse Division for men 200-225 pounds.