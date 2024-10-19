Lackawanna League powers Scranton Prep and Abington Heights added to their District 2 girls tennis gold medal collections Friday at Kirby Park.

Scranton Prep’s Lily Lengyel-Alyssa Wigley and Abington Heights’ Sona Hanumali-Mary Booth each repeated as champions when the last two rounds of the two-day doubles tournament were played.

Lengyel-Wigley won an all-Scranton Prep championship match.

Hanumali-Booth completed an Abington Heights sweep of the team, singles and doubles titles.

Only two-time state champion Ilana Rosenthal, the Class 2A singles champion, won a title from the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The last two WVC doubles teams were both eliminated in the semifinals.

Defending PIAA Class 2A state team champion Scranton Prep, which went unbeaten in the Lackawanna while repeating its title this season, showed off its depth by putting both teams in the final.

Lengyel-Wigley topped Tunkhannock’s Molly Keiser-Addy Pineau 6-0, 6-1in the semifinals, then defeated teammates Emma Cuck-Ella Cohen 6-1, 6-1.

Cuck-Cohen had defeated Montrose’s Cara Evans-Harleigh Smith 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Sona Hanumali-Mary Booth defeated Wallenpaupack’s Sara Niemiec-Alaina Burka 7-5, 6-3 to reach the Class 3A final where they beat Delaware Valley’s Noelle Holderith-Jessica Willison 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Holderith-Willison rallied to eliminate Crestwood’s Hannah Ziegler-Ella Richards 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals.

The first senior all-star match between players from the WVC and Lackawanna will be conducted Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at Wyoming Seminary.

PREP FOOTBALL

Wyoming Seminary 7, Blair Academy 0

The Blue Knights went on the road to New Jersey and came home with their second straight win. They hit a 58-yard bomb in the first quarter for the game’s only score and made it stand up for the victory.

Seminary recovered a fumble to end Blair’s last drive in the final two minutes and was able to kneel it out from there to end the game.

Facing a tough schedule, the Knights opened the season 0-4 before scoring their first win last Thursday against the Pennington School.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Royals earned a 25-17, 25-14, 25-9 sweep of the Spartans.

Leading the way for Redeemer were Bella Boylan (15 kills, 1 block, 1 dig, 5 service points), Megan Albrecht (28 assists, 3 kills, 3 digs, 10 service points, 3 aces), Abby Williams (7 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 7 service points), Brooke Kroptavich (5 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 4 service points, 1 ace) and Gracie Griffin (16 service points, 3 aces, 2 assists, 6 digs).

Crestwood 3, Nanticoke Area 0

The Comets came through with a 25-20, 25-10, 25-19 win.

For the Trojans, Alyvia Schneider had 10 digs and Caitlyn Majiros finished with three blocks and six kills while Amiah Ceruti had six assists and seven service points.