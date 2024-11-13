Scranton Prep advanced to the quarterfinals of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state Class 2A boys soccer tournament, where its season ended.

The District 2 champion Cavaliers finished 20-3 with their only two regular-season losses coming to Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Abington Heights. Scranton Prep started 5-0, won eight straight between the losses to the Comets and ran off seven more in a row, including four playoff games, before being eliminated.

Scranton Prep 1, Lewisburg 0

Ryan Walsh’s goal early in the second half and Jackson Keating’s six-save shutout carried Scranton Prep past District 4 champion Lewisburg in the Nov. 5 first-round state game in Williamsport.

Lewisburg had a 6-4 lead in shots and Scranton Prep had a 2-1 edge in corner kicks in the defensive battle.

Notre Dame Green Pond 1, Scranton Prep 0

Quinn Bohn scored the only goal of the game on a play that began on a direct kick with 15 minutes left, lifting Notre Dame Green Pond into the state semifinals with the Nov. 9 victory at Northern Lehigh High School.