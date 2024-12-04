Abington Heights graduate Seth Maxwell was the 11th overall pick in the NBA G League Draft when he was selected by the Santa Cruz Warriors in late October.

The team is a developmental affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.

The 7-foot Maxwell completed an outstanding five-year college career with Indiana Wesleyan in 2023 and played professionally last year for BC Rustavi of the Georgian Superliga.

Maxwell averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for his career at Indiana Wesleyan, a National Intercollegiate Athletic Association school. He was the Crossroads League Defensive Player of the Year each of his last four seasons and was the overall Player of the Year in 2021-22 when he averaged 17.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots while starting every game.

Santa Cruz finished 4-4 in the G League Tip-Off Tournament.

Maxwell appeared in five of the eight games, making one start. He averaged 2.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game while going 6-for-20 from the floor.