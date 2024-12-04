Keystone College shook off an 0-3 start to win three straight men’s basketball games, two in the Electric City Challenge at Marywood University, and another in its United East Conference opener.

Wilkes University downed Keystone, 90-67, for the Giants to end November with a 3-4 overall record.

The Giants suffered an overtime loss in the first game of a home-and-home with Wilkes, then showed the ability to win close games. The three victories came by a total of five points.

At Marywood, Keystone defeated Washington College of Maryland 68-65 and St. Joseph’s University of Brooklyn 74-73.

Tyler Fox went 6-for-7 on 3-pointers against Washington, lifting Keystone to its first victory by hitting the last one at the buzzer. He finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

West Scranton graduate Chris Ogden, who did all of his scoring from 3-point range, and Boston Caldwell each had 15 points.

Keystone came from 11 down at halftime to beat visiting Penn State Harrisburg in another 74-73 game Nov. 26 to begin the United East season.

Daryl Coleman led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds, all of them defensive.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Keystone won its first three games by a total of 91 points, but has lost four straight since, including 57-45 to Penn State Harrisburg in the United East opener.

Anyah Ortiz leads the team in total points and is averaging 13.7 points per game despite coming off the bench in four of the first seven games.

WRESTLING

The Giants have won just once in 12 dual meets.