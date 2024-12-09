The Lackawanna Trail Lady Lions are starting over.

Lackawanna Trail entered the girls basketball season with a new coach and an entirely new starting lineup.

Tara Conway, a former Dunmore player who has coaching experience on the youth and AAU level, has taken her first high school varsity coaching position as a replacement for Joel Nietz.

“I’m big on being defensively sound,” Conway said, “and knowing that we can control the game by doing the things we’ve been practicing by getting rebounds, playing tight defense and playing team defense.”

The Lady Lions graduated all five starters from a year ago.

Senior Ayla Seigle leads the way as a player who saw significant playing time.

The other starters – Reagan Norman, Hannah Phillips, Anikah Toth and Madison Palmer – all have limited past experience.

Sophomore Madison Forrer is the first player off the bench.

Lackawanna Trail 56, Lakeland 43

Conway did not need to wait long for her first victory.

The Lady Lions took control early and with Seigle’s 16 points leading the way, they won the opener at Lakeland Nov. 30.

“It was great to watch them start to gel together,” Conway said. “As a team, they really have so much potential to have a great year.”

Toth had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Mid Valley 48, Lackawanna Trail 29

The Lady Lions fell to 1-1 when they lost the Dec. 2 non-league game, despite 19 points by Seigle.

Their third game is scheduled for Dec. 9 at home against Holy Cross.