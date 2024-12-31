SCRANTON — Scranton Prep returned to the top of the girls tournament field while its boys team responded to a rare consolation game appearance with a dominant performance in the Lynett Memorial Basketball Tournament Dec. 27 and 29 at the Lackawanna College Student Union Center.

The Classics won the title of the 22nd annual girls tournament by defeating Dunmore, 69-47, then avenging last year’s title game loss with a 56-41 victory over Scranton.

Bella Dennebaum was tournament Most Valuable and Scranton Prep teammate Maya Jenkins joined her on the all-tournament team that also included Chrissy Jacklinski from Scranton, Sophia Talutto from Dunmore and Ava Schmidt from Holy Cross.

The Cavaliers recovered from a 69-47 loss to eventual champion Holy Cross by pounding Dunmore 84-56 in the third-place game.

Packy Doherty from Scranton Prep made the all-tournament team. Adam Badyrka from Holy Cross was named MVP while teammate Matt Lyons was on the all-tournament team along with Scranton’s Pedro Lugo and Dunmore’s Brayden Canavan.

GIRLS RECAP

Scranton Prep and Dunmore played on even terms for the first half of their meeting of defending Lackawanna League division champions and teams that played in state finals in the past two seasons.

The Classics took the lead on a Dennebaum putback seven seconds before halftime and steadily expanded it while pulling away in the second half.

Jenkins had seven of her game-high 22 points during an 18-6 start over the first 4:41 of the second half. Her three-point play capped the run and made it 47-34.

Dennebaum had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ashlynn Moore added 12 points.

Scranton Prep outrebounded Scranton 36-18 in the championship game.

Abingtons resident Jenna Hillebrand scored a game-high 15 points in the final. Jenkins and Claire McGrath scored nine points each while Dennebaum had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Classics have made the last five finals, going 3-2.

BOYS RECAP

Doherty scored 27 points in the loss to Holy Cross, but the rest of the Scranton Prep offense suffered through extended dry spells.

Doherty was 10-for-18 from the floor, 3-for-5 on 3-pointers and 4-for-4 from the line.

After managing just four points in the third quarter against Holy Cross, the Cavaliers scored more than 20 in each of the first three quarters and 18 in the fourth quarter of the consolation game.

Following an outing when the rest of the team was just 7-for-34 from the floor and 2-for-18 on 3-pointers, Doherty had much more support against Dunmore.

Doherty scored 18 points and Brycen Martin added 17 as they combined to shoot 13-for-19. Ambrose Rossi had nine points and nine rebounds, giving him 16 rebounds for the tournament.

Scranton Prep has a record 23 titles in the 73 years of tournament play. It had won 10 straight semifinals before suffering a two-point loss in that round last season.