Abington Heights had the start of its Lackawanna League Division 1 girls basketball season delayed until after the New Year because of weather.

Madeleine Walsh scored 19 points Jan. 2 when the Lady Comets defeated visiting Wallenpaupack 45-31 in the league opener.

The win was the third straight overall, improving Abington Heights to 5-4 and moving the team above .500 for the first time this season.

Walsh had eight points in the first quarter to help Abington Heights to a 13-10 lead.

Abby Schneider and Maggie Coleman had 3-pointers in the second quarter, which ended with the Lady Comets on top 26-18.

Walsh had seven more points in the third quarter as Abington Heights expanded the lead to 36-25.

Emma Coleman had five points in the first quarter and seven in the second half to finish with 12.

Lily Scoblick and Sarah Cantner each grabbed seven rebounds.

Abington Heights is 5-2 since losing its first two games. It topped Wilkes-Barre 46-40 in non-league play Dec. 10.

Emma Coleman scored 14 points in the win while Maggie Coleman had 13 and Walsh 12.

Maggie Coleman hit two 3-pointers and scored nine points in the second quarter when Abington Heights went from trailing 12-3 to leading 24-21.