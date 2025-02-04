District 2 of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has set plans for its winter sports championships.

The district already conducted Dual Meet Wrestling Championships Jan. 29 and Feb 1.

Through its website, District 2 announced detailed plans for the basketball tournament, swimming championship meet and individual wrestling tournament.

BASKETBALL

The tournament will begin Feb. 17 and culminate in a three-day, 11-game series of championships, which will be held for the 10th straight year at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The finals are scheduled for Feb. 27 to March 1.

Based on district power ratings as of Feb. 1, both Abington Heights teams, both Scranton Prep teams and the Lackawanna Trail boys are on path to host games in the quarterfinals.

The Abington Heights girls are trying to maintain their status as the only team to make it to the arena every season of championships there. They are 6-3 in those finals.

The Scranton Prep and Abington Heights boys, both defending champions, are unbeaten at the arena in eight and six games respectively. The Scranton Prep girls are 6-2 in championship games at the arena and are also defending champions after going all the way to the state final in Class 4A last season.

Lackawanna Trail is seeking its first boys appearance. Its girls team is 0-1 with an appearance in 2016, the first year, only.

Class 5A boys, Class 4A boys and Class 2A girls are among those that will begin with Feb. 18 quarterfinals and continue with semifinals Feb. 21.

The two finalists in each other tournament advance to the PIAA state tournament. Class 4A boys is the only one that has a third state qualifier, so if Scranton Prep should fall in the semifinals, it would get a chance to advance through the third-place game Feb. 25.

The Class 5A girls, Class 4A girls and Class 2A boys tournaments have quarterfinals Feb. 19 and semifinals Feb. 22.

Abington Heights (10-7) was chasing Pittston Area (13-7) and leading Crestwood (13-7) in a tight, three-way race for the top seed in Class 5A boys. The top two teams earn quarterfinal byes in the six-team field.

If Abington Heights can maintain one of the top two seeds, it would not open until the semifinals where Wallenpaupack, North Pocono and Nanticoke would be among the potential opponents.

Scranton Prep (11-6) was on target for the second seed in Class 4A boys, narrowly leading Dallas. A playoff berth was already clinched where only eight of 12 teams qualify and the most likely quarterfinal visitors appeared to be Honesdale or Berwick.

Lackawanna Trail (10-8) was settled into third in Class 2A boys where Susquehanna is the most likely quarterfinal opponent.

The Abington Heights girls (10-8) were fourth, just behind Dallas and just ahead of North Pocono, trying to hold on to home court for the quarterfinals. To get back to the arena, the Lady Comets made need a road victory over a higher-seeded team in the semifinals, if not sooner.

In Class 4A girls, there are eight teams, so all are guaranteed berths.

Scranton Prep (17-1) was closing in on the top seed. The Classics are likely to open with Hanover Area (3-17).

Lackawanna Trail (5-13) was seventh of eight in Class 2A girls, which would lead to a game at Mountain View (15-3).

The finals begin Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. with Class A girls, which is already set to be a meeting of the only two teams, MMI Prep and Susquehanna. Class 4A girls and Class 3A boys follow at 6 and 8.

Feb. 28 finals are Class 2A girls, Class 6A girls and Class 5A boys at 4, 6 and 8.

The five-game March 1 schedule begins at noon with Class 3A girls and has starting times every two hours with Class 2A boys, 4A boys, 5A girls and 6A boys.

WRESTLING

The Class 3A boys, Class 2A boys and the girls individual tournaments will all be held simultaneously at WilkesBarre Area Feb. 21-22.

Wrestling begins the first day at 4:30 p.m. and the second at 10 a.m. with finals tentatively set for 1 p.m.

Abington Heights will compete in Class 3A. Lackawanna Trail and Scranton Prep are in Class 2A.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

The diving portion of the championships are set for Feb. 22 at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Swimming events will be contested Feb. 28 and March 1 at Wilkes-Barre Area.

The Class 3A meet, which includes Abington Heights, is a subregional for Districts 2 and 4. Williamsport, the only District 4 Class 3A team, joins the District 2 teams.

Scranton Prep competes in Class 2A.