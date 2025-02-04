Lackawanna Trail placed fourth in Class 2A and Abington Heights finished in a tie for fifth in Class 3A when District 2 conducted its Dual Meet Wrestling Championships Jan. 29 and Feb. 1.

The top eight teams in each classification qualified for the tournament.

The Lions and Comets each opened with quarterfinal wins to make the semifinals.

Lackawanna Trail went into the Class 2A event as the fifth seed, went 2-2 and finished fourth.

Abington Heights entered as the fourth seed in Class 3A, went 1-2 and wound up tied for fifth.

Class 2A

Lackawanna Trail defeated Valley View 45-24 to begin the tournament, then lost to top seed and eventual champion Honesdale 72-0 in the semifinals.

The Lions wrestled all four of their tournament matches at Honesdale, which earned the right to host with a Lackawanna League Division 2 championship and the district’s top power rating.

The semifinal loss dropped Lackawanna Trail into the consolation bracket where it defeated Mid Valley on a tiebreaker after they finished at 36-36 in the semifinals. Hanover Area defeated the Lions 42-36 in the consolation final to take third place.

Carson Ware, Isaac Ryon, Demetrius Douglas and Kaylix Douglas produced consecutive pins from 160 to 189 to lead the win over Valley View.

Matthew Shafer (114), Josh Fowler (139) and Ryon (189) posted first-period pins against Hanover Area.

The Lions won by taking seven bouts to six for the Hawkeyes.

Riley Bornoso (114), Garet Fowler (145) and Brayden Jones (152) had first-period pins in the loss to Hanover Area.

Scranton Prep fell short of qualifying for the tournament, finishing 10th in the power ratings race.

Class 3A

Abington Heights wrestled at Wallenpaupack where it defeated North Pocono 52-21 in the quarterfinals.

The Comets then fell to the host Buckhorns, who won Lackawanna Division 1 and were on their way to the district title. Wallenpaupack won the semifinal 50-19.

Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Pittston Area eliminated Abington Heights 39-25.

Abington Heights quickly took control against North Pocono, winning the first five bouts by pin for a 30-0 lead.

Braghan Pallis, Adam Dickson and Luke Evans won in the first period at 138, 145 and 152. Keith Yusinski needed 31 seconds of the second period to follow at 160, then Brian Heard produced his pin in just 34 seconds.

The three lightest Comets wrestlers chipped in when Connor Beck had a pin, then Justin Baret and Jason Beck added technical falls with shutouts.

Abington Heights again started strong against Wallenpaupack, taking a 13-6 lead after four bouts with the help of technical falls by Evans and Heard and a wild, 17-14 decision by Yusinski.

The Buckhorns won the next eight bouts before Pallis closed with a pin.

Abington Heights forfeited the lowest three weight classes against Pittston Area and four total.

Dickson and Heard had first-period pins, Evans won by technical fall and Beck and Ayden Kane posted major decisions.