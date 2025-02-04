Abington Heights opened February with a 57-40 victory over North Pocono, avenging an earlier Lackawanna League Division 1 girls basketball road loss and improving its chances of hosting a District 2 Class 5A playoff game.

Following the Feb. 3 victory, the Lady Comets were in position to host the Lady Trojans if the teams meet for a third time in the District 2 playoffs.

The victory to open February followed up a month in which Abington Heights went 6-4 with the four losses all coming by eight points or less.

The Lady Comets used the win over North Pocono to improve to 7-4, tied for third place out of eight teams, in Division 1 and 11-8 overall.

Notes

Emma Coleman had a 20-point first half, including 16 in the second quarter of a 64-28 rout of Delaware Valley Jan. 28. She finished with 22 points and Madeleine Walsh went 7-for-8 from the line while adding 12. Abby Schneider had 10 points.

Walsh had 19 points when the Lady Comets began the month with a 45-31 victory over Wallenpaupack.

Abington Heights had a 30-point first quarter on the way to its highest-scoring output of the season in a 79-52 victory over West Scranton. Emma Coleman scored 22 points and Maggie Coleman made six 3-pointers.

The win over West Scranton was the start of a stretch in which Abington Heights outscored opponents 199-117 while winning three straight.

The Lady Comets split with Scranton, the team with which they share third place.

The losses were to North Pocono (43-37), Scranton Prep (41-33), Valley View (39-35) and Scranton (39-36).