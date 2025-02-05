Brycen Martin (11) takes a contested layup for Prep during their Jan. 21 meeting against Wallenpaupack.

Prep’s Packy Doherty (20) drives to the paint during their game against Wallenpaupack.

Ambrose Rossi (42) of Scranton Prep takes a shot during the first quarter of their Jan. 21, game against Wallenpaupack.

A high-scoring offense allowed Scranton Prep to turn around its boys basketball season and move into the Lackawanna League Division 1 lead.

The Cavaliers dropped to 3-5 overall on the season when they lost 57-54 to visiting Scranton in the first game of the New Year.

The Knights held the Division 1 lead for most of January before being passed by the Cavaliers, who have won eight straight divisional games.

Scranton Prep defeated Executive Education Academy 78-58 in a Feb. 1 non-league game for its fifth straight victory and is ninth in the last 10 games. The Cavaliers averaged 72.7 points in that 10-game stretch, losing only in a non-league game against Muhlenberg 91-76.

Packy Doherty and Brycen Martin have combined for about 35 points per game.

Martin scored 30 in a 79-60 victory over Wallenpaupack Jan. 21 and followed it up three days later with 34 points in a 79-72 win over Delaware Valley.

The Cavaliers (12-6 overall) have clinched a District 2 Class 4A playoff berth. They are up one game on Abington Heights, heading into their meeting at Abington Heights Feb. 7.

Scranton Prep 75, Abington Heights 57

Scranton Prep used a balanced attack to overcome a 28-point effort by Robby Lucas and win their Jan. 11 meeting.

The Cavaliers scored 25 points each in the second and third quarters to build a 66-45 lead.

Brycen Martin led the way with 17 points.

Doherty scored nine of his 15 points in the second quarter, then the Cavaliers got points from eight different players in the third quarter.

Brody Martin scored 13 points and Ambrose Rossi had 10.

Andrew Kettel added 13 points for Scranton Prep.