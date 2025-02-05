Shawn Theodore (15) goes up for a layup during the Comets versus Scranton game.

Andrew Kettel (14) of Abington Heights goes up for a shot against Scranton on January 31, 2025.

Billy Johnson (35) for the Comets is fouled going up for a layup against Scranton.

Abington Heights closed January on a five-game winning streak that allowed the Comets to climb into Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball title contention with a shot at moving into first place by the end of the first week of February.

The winning streak came to an end Feb. 2 with a 71-61 loss to Pocono Mountain West in a neutral court, showcase game.

Abington Heights took a 9-2 division record into a Feb. 4 game and is set to host first-place Scranton Prep Feb. 7. The Comets were 10-8 overall, moving into position to host a District 2 Class 5A playoff game and possibly earn a quarterfinal bye.

The Comets were just 5-7 overall before embarking on the winning streak from Jan. 16 to 31. All of the wins came in league play and by double-figures margins. During the streak, Abington Heights limited opponents to 40.2 points per game while winning by an average of 24.8.

Abington Heights 58, Scranton 27

Abington Heights completed the winning streak Jan. 31 with the home-court rout of Scranton, which had begun the week in first place in the division.

The Comets opened a 32-10 halftime lead.

Jordan Shaffer hit three 3-pointers while scoring 13 of his 19 points in the first half. Shaffer and Andrew Kettel each scored seven points in the 20-point first quarter.

Robby Lucas finished with 11 points and Kettel had 10.

Abington Heights 71, Delaware Valley 48

Shaffer poured in six 3-pointers and 30 points as Abington Heights won on the road Jan. 28.

The Comets made a dozen 3-pointers, including seven in the first quarter when they opened a 28-8 lead.

Shaffer had four 3-pointers and 16 points in the first quarter. Lucas hit two and Kettel made another while scoring five points.

Lucas finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers. Kettel had 12 points and made a second 3-pointer.

Abington Heights 59, Wallenpaupack 45

Kettel scored 15 points to lead four Abington Heights players in double figures Jan. 24 during the win at Wallenpaupack.

Lucas and Shaffer scored 11 points each while Billy Johnson had 10.

Kettel had 10 points during the second quarter when Abington Heights increased the lead from 12-8 to 29-16.

Abington Heights 77, West Scranton 42

Shaffer scored 25 points in the Jan. 20 win over visiting West Scranton.

The game was tied after one quarter, but Shaffer scored 23 points in the middle quarters when the Comets ran away by outscoring the Invaders 48-15.

Kettel added 14 points and Lucas had 13.

Abington Heights 60, Valley View 39

Valley View entered the Jan. 16 game with a 12-1 overall record but the host Cougars were no match for Abington Heights.

The Comets took a 22-7 lead after one quarter and extended it to 44-19 at halftime.

Abington Heights hit 10 shots from beyond the arc in the game and used 3-pointers to take control early.

Kettel had three 3-pointers and 11 points in the first quarter. He added one more to finish with 14 points.

Lucas had a team-high 17 points and three 3-pointers. He scored eight points in the second quarter.

Shaffer chipped in 10 points.

Notes

Overall, Abington Heights went 7-2 in January.

Both league losses came early in the month, on the road – 62-47 to Scranton and 75-57 to Scranton Prep.

Abington Heights overcame a 9-3 deficit after one quarter with a 23-7 second quarter during a 49-32 win over North Pocono Jan. 9. Lucas went 9-for-9 from the line in the game while scoring 20 points, including going 5-for-5 in the second quarter when he had 10.