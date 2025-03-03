Lackawanna Trail’s Demetrius Douglas placed fourth at 189 pounds in the Class 2A Northeast Regional Feb. 28 and March 1 in Williamsport to advance to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships.

The state tournament is scheduled for March 6-8 at The Giant Center in Hershey.

Douglas won his only bout on the first day of the regional, pinning Owen Kleinman from Montoursville in 1:16.

On the second day, Douglas went 1-2, but won the bout that was needed to extend his season.

Douglas was pinned by Warrior Run’s Tyler Ulrich in 4:54, then posted a major decision over Wellsboro’s Ryder Bowen 17-6 in the consolation semifinals. Coy Bryson from Montgomery defeated Douglas by technical fall 17-1 in 3:00 of the third-place bout.

Isaac Ryan finished sixth at 172 pounds. He pinned Honesdale’s Mason Avery in 2:01 of his first consolation bout.

Garet Fowler lost both his bouts at 145.

Jake Barrett had Scranton Prep’s only regional win with a major decision in the first consolation round at 133 pounds.

Jack Doughton lost both his bouts at 160.

The Lions finished 19th with 22 points and the Cavaliers had two points for 32nd out of the 37 schools that qualified wrestlers for regionals.

Montoursville won the team title with 158, Warrior Run was second with 116½ and Honesdale was the top District 2 team in seventh with 58.

District 2 Championships

Scranton Prep’s Barrett won the 133-pound title and Lackawanna Trail’s Douglas reached the 189-pound final in Class 2A in the District 2 Championships Feb. 21-22 at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Douglas led the Lions to fourth place out of 16 teams with 118 points, just 3½ behind third-place Hanover Area.

Honesdale ran away with the team title with 241. Dallas was second with 152.

Barrett outscored three opponents 57-14 for two technical falls and a major decision. He beat Tunkhannock’s Brody Woods 21-6 in 3:23 of the final.

Doughton made it to regionals with a 4-1 overtime victory over Bobby Booth from Dallas in the third-pound match.

Cooper Rusak was sixth at 145.

Douglas reached the final with a first-period pin and major decision, but lost to Honesdale’s Duke Martin 15-5.

Fowler and Ryon each finished third. Ryon pinned Sam Kelley from Dallas in 29 seconds of the consolation final and Fowler decisioned Michael Perez from Hanover Area 14-9.

Matthew Shafer, at 107, and Kaylis Douglas, at 215, finished fourth. Riley Borruso was fifth at 121 and Anthony Paolucci was sixth at 285.