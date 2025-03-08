Brycen Martin and Packy Doherty each went 5-for-9 on 3-pointers while combining for 51 points Friday night when Scranton Prep ran past host Northwestern Lehigh 75-48 in a first-round Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A boys basketball state tournament game.

The Cavaliers (19-7) advanced to Tuesday’s second round where they will face District 3 champion Berks Catholic (21-4) on a neutral court. Berks Catholic defeated Simon Gratz from Philadelphia 61-36 in another first-round game.

Scranton Prep hit five 3-pointers, three of them by Brycen Martin and one each by Doherty and Brody Martin, while opening a 25-10 lead after one quarter.

Northwestern Lehigh outscored Scranton Prep in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers blew the game open with a 29-4 third quarter that extended the lead to 65-33 and put the game in the running clock of the Mercy Rule.

Brycen Martin went 10-for-18 from the floor while scoring 26 points, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out six assists and making four steals.

Doherty was 10-for-16 while scoring 25 points.

The Cavaliers hit more than 50 percent of their shots from the floor and nearly 50% from beyond the arc.