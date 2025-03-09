Bella Dennebaum hit four 3-pointers and Maya Jenkins scored her 1,000th career point Saturday when Scranton Prep opened the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A girls basketball state tournament with a 56-34, home-court victory over Delone Catholic.

Dennebaum led the Classics with 14 points.

Jenkins finished with the 11 she needed to reach the milestone, which the Old Forge resident by converting a rebound of her own miss in the fourth quarter.

Scranton Prep, a state finalist a year ago, improved to 24-1. The Classics play in Wednesday’s second round against District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic, which improved to 16-10 with a 52-49 victory over Jersey Shore.