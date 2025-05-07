Abington Heights followed up a perfect boys tennis regular season by shutting out Wallenpaupack 4-0 May 2 in a District 2 Class 3A team tournament quarterfinal.

The Comets went 11-0 in the Lackawanna League and 12-0 overall in the regular season.

Abington Heights beat 11 opponents by 5-0 scores.

The only opponent to earn a team point against the Cavaliers was Scranton Prep when the Cavaliers suffered their only loss 4-1 April 16.

Scranton Prep improved to 12-1 when it defeated Tunkhannock 5-0 May 1 in the District 2 Class 2A semifinal.

Abington Heights is the top seed in Class 3A.

Scranton Prep is the second seed behind Wyoming Valley Conference champion Wyoming Seminary in Class 2A.

The Cavaliers shut out all the teams they beat except Honesdale and Holy Cross, which they topped by 4-1 scores.