The Abington Heights boys volleyball title pursuit built toward the two most important matches to end the Lackawanna League season.

After sweeping their first eight league opponents, the Comets faced the two teams that wound up tying for second.

Abington Heights posted four-set victories at Western Wayne April 22 and Valley View April 29 to complete a perfect Lackawanna League season.

The Comets entered May with an 11-2 record with three non-league matches remaining prior to the postseason.

Western Wayne took the first set before Abington Heights rallied for an 18-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 victory. The Comets also finished strong against Valley View for a 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, 25-14 win.

Shawn Theodore and Shane Brower are both over 100 kills for the season. Theodore leads the team in that category while Brower leads in blocks and aces.

Ryan Houtz has more than 300 assists while Chris Cummins leads in digs.

All were prominent in the come-from-behind win over Western Wayne.

Theodore had nine kills. Nolan Moore, who is third on the team in kills, and Brower had four aces each. Houtz had 25 assists while Cummins had eight digs.

The wins to wrap up the league title came immediately after the Comets had a nine-match winning streak broken in a four-set loss at Northampton.

Lackawanna Trail finished seventh out of 11 Lackawanna teams at 3-7. The Lions were 3-11 with two matches left.