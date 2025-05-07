Abington Heights seniors Robby Lucas and Abingtons residents Michael Hughes and Jenna Hillebrand all were recognized when Pennsylvania Sports Writers selected their all-state basketball teams.

Lucas was a third-team selection in Class 5A.

Hughes, who began his career at Abington Heights, repeated as a first-teamer despite Holy Cross moving up from Class 2A to 3A.

Hillebrand, a Scranton Prep senior, also repeated. She is again a second-teamer in Class 4A.

Lucas averaged 18.2 points while leading Abington Heights to a District 2 championship. He shot 49 percent from the floor, 43 percent on 3-pointers and 72 percent from the line on the way to finishing his career with 1,091 points.

Holy Cross went 25-5 won the Lackawanna League Division 2 title and reached the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A state semifinals where it lost on a buzzer-beater to eventual champion West Catholic.

While Hughes made the first team, teammate Matt Lyons made the third.

Hughes averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Scranton Prep’s Brycen Martin made the third team in Class 4A.

Hillebrand averaged 16.3 points and set a school record with 80 made 3-pointers while helping Scranton Prep win its eighth straight Lackawanna Division 1 championship and third straight District 2 title. The Classics went 25-2 and reached the state quarterfinals where they were eliminated by eventual champion Neumann-Goretti.