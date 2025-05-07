Abington Heights finished in a three-way tie for second place in the six-team Northeast Region West Division of Unified Champion Schools track and field.

The Comets, who are scheduled to compete in two championship events in May, finished first in one and second in the other tri-meets for the equivalent of a 4-2 record. Lakeland finished first and Abington Heights was tied with Scranton and West Scranton in the final division standings.

Lackawanna Trail finished fifth of six teams, going the equivalent of 1-5 with a second- and two third-place finishes in tri-meets.

The Lions got their win at home in the opener, beating Carbondale while falling to Lakeland.

Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail competed together in two meets at Scranton Memorial Stadium. The Comets finished first in a meet hosted by Scranton and second to host West Scranton a week later.

Lakeland handed Abington Heights its other loss April 30 in a tri-meet where both teams beat Carbondale. The meet was hosted by the Comets, who celebrated their Senior Day.

UCS is a Special Olympics programs that combines athletes with and without intellectual disabilities as teammates.