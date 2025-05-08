Abington Heights swept doubles in both the semifinals and final Wednesday at Birchwood Racquet Club to run its streak of consecutive District 2 Class 3A boys tennis team championships to an even dozen.

The 12th straight title was the result of 3-0 wins over Wyoming Valley West, then Crestwood Wednesday after beating visiting Wallenpaupack 4-0 in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Abington Heights won 56 of 57 completed games in the semifinal and 46 of 51 in the final. Each team match essentially turned into a race to which Comets would finish off their opponents first.

Brady Comstock-Liam Farrell won 6-0, 6-0 in both their No. 1 doubles matches. Mike Klamp-Robby Lucas won 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and 6-1, 6-1 in the final.

Domenic Peters, at No. 3, provided the other point against Wyoming Valley West and Praneel Mallaiah, at No. 1, had the singles point against Crestwood.

William Arp had leads of 6-0, 5-0 and 6-0, 5-1 when his matches were halted. Similarly, Mallaiah was ahead 6-0, 3-1 against Wyoming Valley West and Peters was in front 6-0, 5-2 against Crestwood when their matches were stopped because the team victories in those matches were clinched.

The Comets improved to 15-0 on the season and will take perfect record into the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.

Class 2A

Wyoming Seminary defeated Scranton Prep 3-2 for the title Wednesday.

The Cavaliers opened the tournament May 1 with a 5-0 victory over Tunkhannock. They defeated MMI Prep 3-1 in Wednesday’s semifinal before losing to the unbeaten Wyoming Valley Conference champion Blue Knights.

Scranton Prep’s Akhilesh Velega and Matthew Cohen won at first and third singles in both Wednesday matches.