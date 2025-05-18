SCRANTON — The Seid sisters won all three jumping gold medals and Anna Pucilowski finished first in the two longest races May 7, when the Abington Heights girls continued a season full of titles by running away with the Class 3A title in the Robert Spagna Lackawanna Track Conference Championships at Memorial Stadium.

Tomara Seid set a record while winning the triple jump and also won the long jump, beating her sister in both of those events. She cheered on Kiana Seid when she finished first in the high jump.

Pucilowski’s wins came in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.

Those victories, plus one in the 3200 relay, allowed Abington Heights to finish first in one-third of the events. The Lady Comets won with 134 points while Delaware Valley was beating out North Pocono 77½-76 for a distant second-place finish in the 10-team field.

Abington Heights won the LTC Division 1 title and Jordan Relays prior to the Spagna Championship repeat.

Tomara Seid won the triple jump with 38-4 while Kiana Seid was fifth with 34-11¼.

All six of Tomara Seid’s attempts were at least 37-5½ and five of the six were better than the 37-6½ by second-place finisher Sadie Jones from Montrose.

The previous record was 37-11½ by Lakeland’s Brooke Estadt in 2015.

“I knew what it was,” Seid said.

Tomara Seid surpassed 38 feet twice.

“I tried something new with my arms in triple jump and I think it helped,” she said. “It definitely didn’t hurt.”

Tomara Seid won the long jump with 17-5¼ and also had the event’s second-longest jump when she came within an inch of that in her final attempt. Kiana Seid was sixth with 15-10, which she hit on her first attempt.

In addition to the two golds, Tomara Seid captured a silver medal in the pole vault and took sixth in the 100 hurdles.

Delaware Valley’s Liliana Coe made it over 11-6 on her third and final try, otherwise Tomara Seid’s 11-0 would have won on a tiebreaker for fewest misses. She cleared 10-0, 10-6 and 11-0 on her first attempts.

Eva Bourcier and Kiana Seid tied for eighth with 8-0.

Kiana Seid was the only high jumper to make it over 5-0, which she did on her final try. Emily Dennis was fifth with 4-8.

“The rest of the jumps, we compete against each other, but I don’t do the high jump,” Tomara said. “She’s been really liking the high jump this year. I like watching my little sisters compete.”

Pucilowski won the 1600 in 5:14.97 and 3200 in 11:02.88. She beat Valley View’s Sadie Loftus by almost seven seconds in the 1600 and Lakeland’s Emily Black by more than 40 seconds in the 3200.

Marley Gilboy was fourth in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600.

Morgan Kresge, Erin Bartell and Reese Morgan were part of both the first-place 3200 relay and third-place 1600 relay. Calli Gilboy joined them for the 3200 win in 10:09.99. Maggie Coleman was with them for the 1600 and a time of 4:13.07.

Coleman’s time of 57.55 in the 400 was better than the existing record of North Pocono’s Kaitlyn Lewis, but another North Pocono runner, Kaitlyn Kravitz, went even faster, beating Coleman with a time of 57.38.

Coleman added a bronze medal for third in the 200 in 26.60.

Morgan was second in the 800 in 2:20.16.

Emily Dennis was fifth in the javelin, matching her triple jump effort.

Elizabeth Henkels was sixth in both hurdles races.

Bartell, in the 800, and Sarah Cantner, in the shot put, were also sixth.

Peyton Fox won a gold medal and produced all 12 team points for Scranton Prep.

Fox won the discus with a throw of 128-1 and took seventh in the javelin.

Class 2A

Annika Toth finished eighth in the javelin to score the only point for Lackawanna Trail.

Lakeland outscored Western Wayne 71-53½ for the team title.