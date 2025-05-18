Unionville shut out Abington Heights 3-0 Tuesday at the Birchwood Tennis and Fitness Club in Clarks Summit, handing the Comets their only loss and ending their season by knocking them out of the Class 3A team tournament of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Tennis Championships.

Abington Heights finished 15-1 with championships of both the Lackawanna League and District 2 Class 3A.

Unionville, the fourth-place team from District 1, finished 18-4 after adding one more state tournament win and having its season end in the state semifinals.

The Comets put up a fight.

After Unionville secured points at the top two singles spots and No. 2 doubles, the other two matches were halted.

Matt Miller defeated Praneel Mallaiah 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Andrew Ou topped William Arp 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.

Max Ye-Brendon Yu gave Unionville its doubles point 6-3, 6-0 over Michael Klamp-Robby Lucas.

Domenic Peters, at No. 3 singles, and Brady Comstock-Liam Farrell, at No. 1 doubles, were still competing for Abington Heights until Unionville got its third point.